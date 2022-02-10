MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:“Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector” on February 10 at 2:30pm only on moneycontrol.com. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : February 10, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano rise while Solana dips marginally


      In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 0.26 percent to trade at Rs 34,74,138, while Ethereum rose 3.32 percent to Rs 2,53,746. Cardano rose 0.23 percent to Rs 93.29 and Avalanche rose 1.2 percent to Rs 6,976.7. Polkadot rose 0.06 percent to Rs 1,710.1 and Litecoin was up 3.77 percent to Rs 10,831.05 in the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.08 percent to Rs 78.62. Memecoin SHIB rose 3.02 percent, while Dogecoin rose 1.19 percent to trade at Rs 12.55. Terra (LUNA) fell 2.52 percent to Rs 4,406.34. Read more here.

    • Crypto Mania

      Wells Fargo Report Argues It’s Not 'Too Late to Invest' in Crypto


      Banking giant Wells Fargo has published a report that says it is not too late to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The report, titled “Understanding Cryptocurrency” contends with common investor arguments surrounding Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency markets. These include claims that investors are “too early” or “too late” to participate, while the report also considers the impact of early technology adoption. “We believe that cryptocurrencies are viable investments today, even though they remain in the early stages of their investment evolution. We recommend professionally managed private placements for now, as the investment landscape is still maturing,” Wells Fargo said. Read more here.

    • Metaverse Buzz

      Gucci Buys Land in Ethereum Game The Sandbox to Create Metaverse Experiences


      The designer clothing brand announced recently that it’s bought an undisclosed amount of virtual land on the decentralized blockchain game The Sandbox. Gucci will create themed experiences on The Sandbox inspired by its “Gucci Vault” platform, which lists items like Gucci-themed NFTs and vintage bags. In addition to a fashion-focused metaverse space, Gucci also will be releasing fashion items for Sandbox players to purchase and wear in the game’s virtual reality. Read here.

    • Regulatory Central

      Russia Expected to Regulate Crypto Like Foreign Currencies: Report


      The Russian government and the country's central bank have reached an agreement on how to regulate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in a plan to recognize digital assets as a form of currency. "The circulation of such financial assets will be regulated by the state with strict obligations for all participants in the professional market and an emphasis on protecting the rights of ordinary investors," reads the document published on the government site. According to the local business publication Kommersant, the new legislation would bring cryptocurrencies into the same regulatory framework as foreign currencies. Read more here.

    tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrency market #MC essentials #metaverse

    Must Listen

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.