Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Wells Fargo Report Argues It’s Not 'Too Late to Invest' in Crypto





Banking giant Wells Fargo has published a report that says it is not too late to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The report, titled “Understanding Cryptocurrency” contends with common investor arguments surrounding Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency markets. These include claims that investors are “too early” or “too late” to participate, while the report also considers the impact of early technology adoption. “We believe that cryptocurrencies are viable investments today, even though they remain in the early stages of their investment evolution. We recommend professionally managed private placements for now, as the investment landscape is still maturing,” Wells Fargo said. Read more here.