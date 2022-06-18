Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs, bitcoin prices, and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 18: Crypto market in red; bitcoin, ether decline over 2%

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red on June 18 as the global crypto market cap declined 1.59 percent to $886.55 billion in the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume dropped 24.60 percent to $57.13 billion during the period. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.28 billion, 7.49 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.91 lakh, with a dominance of 43.94 percent. This was a 0.17 cent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Amid bearish market sentiment, cryptocurrency lending platform Babel Finance has announced that it was halting withdrawals as it was facing "unusual liquidity pressures". This announcement comes days after crypto lending platform Celsius paused withdrawals over what it labelled "extreme market conditions". The price of Celsius' native Celsius token plummeted over 50 percent to $0.20 per token following the announcement and is now trading at $0.57, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Vaynerchuk—a serial entrepreneur and creator of the VeeFriends Ethereum NFT collection—launched the VaynerNFT Web3 consultancy last July, spun out of his VaynerX creative and media agency. The firm has since launched various initiatives with brands like Budweiser, Ford, Pepsi, Behr, L'Oreal, and crypto exchange Coinbase. Avery Akkineni, VaynerNFT president and former managing director and head of VaynerMedia APAC, told Decrypt that the consultancy firm was "so far ahead" of the NFT brand boom last summer that companies "had no idea what we were talking about."