English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : June 18, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs, bitcoin prices, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum and NFTs to help you jump start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 18: Crypto market in red; bitcoin, ether decline over 2%

    • NFT Buzz

      How Brands Should Approach NFTs and Web3: VaynerNFT

      Vaynerchuk—a serial entrepreneur and creator of the VeeFriends Ethereum NFT collection—launched the VaynerNFT Web3 consultancy last July, spun out of his VaynerX creative and media agency. The firm has since launched various initiatives with brands like Budweiser, Ford, Pepsi, Behr, L’Oreal, and crypto exchange Coinbase. Avery Akkineni, VaynerNFT president and former managing director and head of VaynerMedia APAC, told Decrypt that the consultancy firm was “so far ahead” of the NFT brand boom last summer that companies “had no idea what we were talking about.” Read more here.

    tags #Bitcoin prices #crypto news #Cryptocurrency prices #MC essentials #NFTs

    Must Listen

    Policy Talk | Startups need to define their vision as an industry

    Policy Talk | Startups need to define their vision as an industry

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.