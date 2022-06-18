Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs, bitcoin prices, and more

NFT Buzz

How Brands Should Approach NFTs and Web3: VaynerNFT

Vaynerchuk—a serial entrepreneur and creator of the VeeFriends Ethereum NFT collection—launched the VaynerNFT Web3 consultancy last July, spun out of his VaynerX creative and media agency. The firm has since launched various initiatives with brands like Budweiser, Ford, Pepsi, Behr, L’Oreal, and crypto exchange Coinbase. Avery Akkineni, VaynerNFT president and former managing director and head of VaynerMedia APAC, told Decrypt that the consultancy firm was “so far ahead” of the NFT brand boom last summer that companies “had no idea what we were talking about.” Read more here.