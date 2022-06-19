Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs, and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 19: Crypto market bleeds as bitcoin slides further, ether biggest drag

The global crypto market cap declined 7.22 percent to $821.72 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume rose 54.59 percent to $90.17 billion during the period. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.99 billion, 6.65 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.12 lakh, with a dominance of 42.91 percent. This is a 1.04 percent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Cryptocurrency investment scammers on LinkedIn are a "significant threat" to user safety, FBI special agent Sean Ragan said on June 17. In an interview to CNBC, Ragan said he believes LinkedIn has a problem when it comes to investment scams. "This type of fraudulent activity is significant," Ragan said. "There are many potential victims, and there are many past and current victims." The Microsoft-owned social network claims to have 830 million members in more than 200 countries.

In a bid to rehabilitate her image, convicted scammer Anna Sorokin is getting into NFTs. The "Anna Card" went live on June 19, following a 2,000 item NFT mint the day before, which can now be purchased for 0.1 ETH at press time. NFTs are blockchain-based tokens that show ownership over digital or physical assets. While still in federal custody, Sorokin told NBC News in an interview on June 16 that she is making NFTs for her biggest fans. "We are creating a 'Reinventing Anna' NFT project," Sorokin said.