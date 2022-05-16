Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoins, stablecoins, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 16: Bitcoin, Ether rise; Cardano up over 13%

The global crypto market cap is $1.31 trillion, a 3.02 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.98 billion, which makes a 11.49 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $10.25 billion, 13.31 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 24.7 lakh The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency is currently 44.34 percent, a decrease of 0.24 percent over the day.

This crash was possibly triggered by a financial attack on the stablecoin Terra (UST), which is supposed to match the US dollar but is presently trading at just 18 cents. Its partner coin, Luna, subsequently collapsed. An attack of this kind is extremely complex, and involves placing multiple trades in the crypto market in an attempt to trigger certain effects which can provide the attacker with significant gains. In this case these trades caused Terra to fall, which in turn brought its partner coin Luna down too. Once this was noticed, it caused panic, which in turn sparked market withdrawals, which then caused further panic.

Explainer: What are stablecoins, the asset rocking the cryptocurrency market?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to be protected from the wild volatility that makes it difficult to use digital assets for payments or as a store of value. They attempt to maintain a constant exchange rate with fiat currencies, for example through a 1:1 U.S. dollar peg. Stablecoins have a market cap of around $170 billion, making them a relatively small part of the overall cryptocurrency market, which is currently worth around $1.2 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data.