Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoins, stablecoins, crypto rules and more

The global crypto market cap is $1.31 trillion, a 3.02 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.98 billion, which makes a 11.49 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $10.25 billion, 13.31 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 24.7 lakh The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency is currently 44.34 percent, a decrease of 0.24 percent over the day. Read More Here.[/body
This crash was possibly triggered by a financial attack on the stablecoin Terra (UST), which is supposed to match the US dollar but is presently trading at just 18 cents. Its partner coin, Luna, subsequently collapsed. An attack of this kind is extremely complex, and involves placing multiple trades in the crypto market in an attempt to trigger certain effects which can provide the attacker with significant gains. In this case these trades caused Terra to fall, which in turn brought its partner coin Luna down too. Once this was noticed, it caused panic, which in turn sparked market withdrawals, which then caused further panic. Read more here.