Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoins, stablecoins, crypto rules and more

Crypto News

Explainer: What are stablecoins, the asset rocking the cryptocurrency market?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to be protected from the wild volatility that makes it difficult to use digital assets for payments or as a store of value. They attempt to maintain a constant exchange rate with fiat currencies, for example through a 1:1 U.S. dollar peg. Stablecoins have a market cap of around $170 billion, making them a relatively small part of the overall cryptocurrency market, which is currently worth around $1.2 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read more here.