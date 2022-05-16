English
    Last Updated : May 16, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoins, stablecoins, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

    Nidhi Chugh

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 16: Bitcoin, Ether rise; Cardano up over 13%

    • Policy Central

      Cryptocurrencies: Why they crashed and what it could mean for their future

    • Crypto News

      Explainer: What are stablecoins, the asset rocking the cryptocurrency market?

      Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to be protected from the wild volatility that makes it difficult to use digital assets for payments or as a store of value. They attempt to maintain a constant exchange rate with fiat currencies, for example through a 1:1 U.S. dollar peg. Stablecoins have a market cap of around $170 billion, making them a relatively small part of the overall cryptocurrency market, which is currently worth around $1.2 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read more here.

