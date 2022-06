Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules, and more

Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 10: Bitcoin, Ether trade in red; Polkadot up 2%

The global crypto market cap is $1.23 trillion, a 0.23 per cent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.90 billion, which makes a 8.93 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.47 billion, 12.26 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 25.56 lakh with a dominance of 46.36 per cent. This is a 0.17 percent increase over the last day, according to data on CoinMarketCap. Read More Here .[/body