Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules, and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 10: Bitcoin, Ether trade in red; Polkadot up 2%

The global crypto market cap is $1.23 trillion, a 0.23 per cent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.90 billion, which makes a 8.93 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.47 billion, 12.26 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 25.56 lakh with a dominance of 46.36 per cent. This is a 0.17 percent increase over the last day, according to data on CoinMarketCap. Read More The global crypto market cap is $1.23 trillion, a 0.23 per cent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.90 billion, which makes a 8.93 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.47 billion, 12.26 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 25.56 lakh with a dominance of 46.36 per cent. This is a 0.17 percent increase over the last day, according to data on CoinMarketCap. Read More Here .[/body

The Income Tax portal has updated its document on Tax Deduction at Source (TDS), restoring the TDS on Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) at 1 percent. The website earlier mentioned that the TDS rate for virtual digital assets has been dropped to 0.1% from 1% as announced earlier in the budget. However, after the change was noticed by many the website updated the document rectifying the error. This drew mixed responses from the industry, while some welcomed the change, others suspected it to be an error on the website. Read more Policy Central[/title]Income Tax website rectifies error, Government sticks to 1% TDS on virtual assets[body]The Income Tax portal has updated its document on Tax Deduction at Source (TDS), restoring the TDS on Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) at 1 percent. The website earlier mentioned that the TDS rate for virtual digital assets has been dropped to 0.1% from 1% as announced earlier in the budget. However, after the change was noticed by many the website updated the document rectifying the error. This drew mixed responses from the industry, while some welcomed the change, others suspected it to be an error on the website. Read more here NFT Buzz This NYC Gallery Lets NFT Owners Remotely Display Their Art From Anywhere

Web3 NYC Gallery has developed a software platform that lets owners connect an Ethereum wallet via a website and choose which images to display. Tokenframe plans to add support for other public blockchains, such as Solana and Tezos, in the future. Within the gallery, visitors can scan a QR code on the frame and purchase any NFTs that are listed for sale. Rotola told Decrypt that the store will have NFT-savvy associates onhand to help buyers with setting up wallets and buying artwork, and will help ensure that they understand the process and aren’t buying knockoff collectibles. Read more Web3 NYC Gallery has developed a software platform that lets owners connect an Ethereum wallet via a website and choose which images to display. Tokenframe plans to add support for other public blockchains, such as Solana and Tezos, in the future. Within the gallery, visitors can scan a QR code on the frame and purchase any NFTs that are listed for sale. Rotola told Decrypt that the store will have NFT-savvy associates onhand to help buyers with setting up wallets and buying artwork, and will help ensure that they understand the process and aren’t buying knockoff collectibles. Read more here Moneycontrol News next story