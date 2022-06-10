Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules, and more

Representative image

[content][quote]Market Buzz[/quote][title]Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 10: Bitcoin, Ether trade in red; Polkadot up 2%[/title][body]

The global crypto market cap is $1.23 trillion, a 0.23 per cent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.90 billion, which makes a 8.93 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.47 billion, 12.26 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 25.56 lakh with a dominance of 46.36 per cent. This is a 0.17 percent increase over the last day, according to data on CoinMarketCap. Read More Here.[/body[/content]

[content][quote]Policy Central[/title]Income Tax website rectifies error, Government sticks to 1% TDS on virtual assets[body]

The Income Tax portal has updated its document on Tax Deduction at Source (TDS), restoring the TDS on Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) at 1 percent. The website earlier mentioned that the TDS rate for virtual digital assets has been dropped to 0.1% from 1% as announced earlier in the budget. However, after the change was noticed by many the website updated the document rectifying the error. This drew mixed responses from the industry, while some welcomed the change, others suspected it to be an error on the website. Read more here. [/body][/content]