Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

Has crash in stable coins slowed down sales in non-fungible tokens

Amidst the Terra LUNA crash, a steep selloff has been witnessed across the crypto market. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have also faced the brunt of broad selling pressure. On Saturday, NFTs rose in market cap, but sales volumes saw a downturn. As per CoinMarketCap data, the NFT collections market cap rose by 1.2% at nearly $10.98 billion in the last 24 hours. However, by sales volumes, it dived by over 10 percent to $29.93 million. Read more here.