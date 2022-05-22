English
    Last Updated : May 22, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 22: Bitcoin drops marginally

    • Crypto News

      Why Bill Gates does not buy cryptocurrencies

    • Crypto Market

      How a trash-talking crypto bro caused a $40 billion crash

      Do Kwon, a trash-talking entrepreneur from South Korea, called the cryptocurrency he created in 2018 “my greatest invention.” In countless tweets and interviews, he trumpeted the world-changing potential of the currency, Luna, rallying a band of investors and supporters he proudly referred to as “Lunatics.” Read more here.

    • NFTs Buzz

      Has crash in stable coins slowed down sales in non-fungible tokens

      Amidst the Terra LUNA crash, a steep selloff has been witnessed across the crypto market. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have also faced the brunt of broad selling pressure. On Saturday, NFTs rose in market cap, but sales volumes saw a downturn. As per CoinMarketCap data, the NFT collections market cap rose by 1.2% at nearly $10.98 billion in the last 24 hours. However, by sales volumes, it dived by over 10 percent to $29.93 million. Read more here.

