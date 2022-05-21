Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 21: Bitcoin and Ether drop Most cryptocurrencies fell on May 21 as the global crypto market cap fell by 3.23 percent to $1.24 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 10.74 percent to $74.43 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.02 billion, 9.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $65.76 billion, which is 88.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read More Here .[/body Crypto news Lagarde says crypto is ‘worth nothing’ and should be regulated [body]European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said crypto-currencies are “based on nothing” and should be regulated to steer people away from speculating on them with their life savings. Lagarde told Dutch television that she’s concerned about people “who have no understanding of the risks, who will lose it all and who will be terribly disappointed, which is why I believe that that should be regulated.” Read more here.

Moneycontrol Masterclass Crypto slump to last up to 18 more months The cryptocurrency market has gone into a freefall over the past week and experts believe this is just the beginning. In fact, many say that this bear market will last for 12-18 months more. Speaking to Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikanth in an episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass, Darshan Bathija, co-founder and CEO at Vauld, said: “The optimist in me would like to think the bear market will last six months but realistically it will last 12-18 months.” Read more here