 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Moneycontrol News
May 21, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 21: Bitcoin and Ether drop
Most cryptocurrencies fell on May 21 as the global crypto market cap fell by 3.23 percent to $1.24 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 10.74 percent to $74.43 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.02 billion, 9.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $65.76 billion, which is 88.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read More Here.[/body

Crypto news
Lagarde says crypto is ‘worth nothing’ and should be regulated
[body]European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said crypto-currencies are “based on nothing” and should be regulated to steer people away from speculating on them with their life savings. Lagarde told Dutch television that she’s concerned about people “who have no understanding of the risks, who will lose it all and who will be terribly disappointed, which is why I believe that that should be regulated.” Read more here.

Moneycontrol Masterclass
Crypto slump to last up to 18 more months
The cryptocurrency market has gone into a freefall over the past week and experts believe this is just the beginning. In fact, many say that this bear market will last for 12-18 months more. Speaking to Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikanth in an episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass, Darshan Bathija, co-founder and CEO at Vauld, said: “The optimist in me would like to think the bear market will last six months but realistically it will last 12-18 months.” Read more here.

NFT Buzz
How to successfully launch an NFT

The hype around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) doesn’t look like it’s dying down anytime soon, despite the uncertain market conditions. New projects are launching every day — each with their own take on what ‘utility’ should look like. Big name brands like Spotify and Instagram are testing NFTs on their platforms. Robinhood announced at the Blockwork’s Permissionless Conference that it has plans to build its own web3 wallet to capture the NFT hype. Read more here.

next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.