Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

Moneycontrol Masterclass

Crypto slump to last up to 18 more months

The cryptocurrency market has gone into a freefall over the past week and experts believe this is just the beginning. In fact, many say that this bear market will last for 12-18 months more. Speaking to Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikanth in an episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass, Darshan Bathija, co-founder and CEO at Vauld, said: “The optimist in me would like to think the bear market will last six months but realistically it will last 12-18 months.” Read more here.