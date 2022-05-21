Last Updated : May 21, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.
Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 21: Bitcoin and Ether drop
Lagarde says crypto is ‘worth nothing’ and should be regulated
Crypto slump to last up to 18 more months
The cryptocurrency market has gone into a freefall over the past week and experts believe this is just the beginning. In fact, many say that this bear market will last for 12-18 months more. Speaking to Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikanth in an episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass, Darshan Bathija, co-founder and CEO at Vauld, said: “The optimist in me would like to think the bear market will last six months but realistically it will last 12-18 months.” Read more here.
How to successfully launch an NFT
The hype around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) doesn’t look like it’s dying down anytime soon, despite the uncertain market conditions. New projects are launching every day — each with their own take on what ‘utility’ should look like. Big name brands like Spotify and Instagram are testing NFTs on their platforms. Robinhood announced at the Blockwork’s Permissionless Conference that it has plans to build its own web3 wallet to capture the NFT hype. Read more here.