Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 15: Ethereum falls 2%; Cardano, Dogecoin shed up to 6%

The global crypto market cap remained unchanged at $1.28 trillion early on May 15, while the total crypto market volume dropped 25.97 percent to $87.53 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $14.63 billion, 16.72 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $78.62 billion, which is 89.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Crypto news Cryptocurrency Luna crashes 100 percent to $0 in seven days

The sister token of stablecoin TerraUSD Luna crashed to $0 on May 13, showing a 100 percent erosion in its value. It was trading at an all-time high of $116 on April 5. The market capitalisation of the token slumped from around $40 billion to around $6 million during the last seven days, according to Coinmarketcap.

Bonfire of bitcoin Why crypto assets are tumbling The lightning uptake of crypto assets like bitcoin have swelled a volatile sector to a valuation of roughly two trillion dollars recently. A week-long rout has wiped away tens of billions of dollars from that value and spread panic throughout the market.