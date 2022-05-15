 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
May 15, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 15: Ethereum falls 2%; Cardano, Dogecoin shed up to 6%
The global crypto market cap remained unchanged at $1.28 trillion early on May 15, while the total crypto market volume dropped 25.97 percent to $87.53 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $14.63 billion, 16.72 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $78.62 billion, which is 89.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read More Here.[/body

Crypto news
Cryptocurrency Luna crashes 100 percent to $0 in seven days
[body]The sister token of stablecoin TerraUSD Luna crashed to $0 on May 13, showing a 100 percent erosion in its value. It was trading at an all-time high of $116 on April 5. The market capitalisation of the token slumped from around $40 billion to around $6 million during the last seven days, according to Coinmarketcap. Read more here.

Bonfire of bitcoin
Why crypto assets are tumbling
The lightning uptake of crypto assets like bitcoin have swelled a volatile sector to a valuation of roughly two trillion dollars recently. A week-long rout has wiped away tens of billions of dollars from that value and spread panic throughout the market. Read more here.

NFT Buzz
The Most Expensive NFTs Ever Sold
NFTs saw exponential growth in 2021, with tens and thousands of investors flocking to collect digital arts in different forms. Some NFT sales even generated record-breaking prices. What are NFTs, and why do they have value? Read more here.

