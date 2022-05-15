Last Updated : May 15, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 15: Ethereum falls 2%; Cardano, Dogecoin shed up to 6%
Crypto news
Cryptocurrency Luna crashes 100 percent to $0 in seven days
Bonfire of bitcoin
Why crypto assets are tumbling
The lightning uptake of crypto assets like bitcoin have swelled a volatile sector to a valuation of roughly two trillion dollars recently. A week-long rout has wiped away tens of billions of dollars from that value and spread panic throughout the market. Read more here.
NFT Buzz
The Most Expensive NFTs Ever Sold
NFTs saw exponential growth in 2021, with tens and thousands of investors flocking to collect digital arts in different forms. Some NFT sales even generated record-breaking prices. What are NFTs, and why do they have value? Read more here.