    Last Updated : May 15, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 15: Ethereum falls 2%; Cardano, Dogecoin shed up to 6%

    • Crypto news

      Cryptocurrency Luna crashes 100 percent to $0 in seven days

    • Bonfire of bitcoin

      Why crypto assets are tumbling

      The lightning uptake of crypto assets like bitcoin have swelled a volatile sector to a valuation of roughly two trillion dollars recently. A week-long rout has wiped away tens of billions of dollars from that value and spread panic throughout the market. Read more here.

    • NFT Buzz

      The Most Expensive NFTs Ever Sold

      NFTs saw exponential growth in 2021, with tens and thousands of investors flocking to collect digital arts in different forms. Some NFT sales even generated record-breaking prices. What are NFTs, and why do they have value? Read more here.

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

