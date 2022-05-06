Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules, and more

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 6: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Polkadot biggest loser
The global crypto market cap dropped 7.36 percent to s $1.68 trillion. The total crypto market volume gained 14.63 percent to $115.21 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $11.49 billion, which is 9.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume, while the volume of all stable coins made up 87.12 percent at $100.37 billion. Bitcoin’s dominance decreased marginally by 0.38 percent to 41.43 percent over the day, according to the data by CoinMarketCap. The world's largest cryptocurrency traded at Rs 29,56,410 levels. Read More Here
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) announced on May 4 that the beta version of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace is now available to all. "And what does it mean to be in open beta? It means we’re still working on adding more features to the product, but eager for you to help us build in public," the company tweeted. Nearly seven months after announcing its launch in October 2021, the exchange unveiled the marketplace to a small group of invited users at the end of April. The marketplace was only offered to a small group of people chosen from a 1.5 million-strong waitlist. Read more here.
World’s largest family-owned private bank now offers bitcoin
LGT Bank, the largest family-owned banking group in the world, now offers direct investments in bitcoin and another cryptocurrency through a partnership with Swiss financial institution SEBA Bank. “We are very pleased that we can now offer our clients convenient access to these markets while upholding the highest security standards,” said Roland Matt, CEO of LGT Bank at Liechtenstein. “We worked intensively on this offering.” Switzerland-based SEBA Bank will provide the necessary trading and custody services to the implementation of LGT’s offerings. LGT said that the partnership seeks to reduce security risks for its clients that it says are common in the space, including market, liquidity and private key possession risks. Read more here
Coinbase's NFT marketplace gains less than 150 users in first day open to public
Coinbase NFT, the cryptocurrency exchange’s newly launched NFT marketplace, is so far failing to attract users. On its first day, the marketplace, which opened its beta up to the public yesterday, saw less than 150 new users sign up for its platform, according to data from Dune Analytics. That brought the total number of users on Coinbase NFT to 1,112 as of Wednesday evening. At the moment, the marketplace has 1,192 total users. Coinbase NFT also only saw 150 transactions in its first day open to the public, per Dune, which amounted to about $75,000 of Ethereum (ETH) traded. That’s less than the price of one Bored Ape. Read more here
