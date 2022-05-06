Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules, and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 6: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Polkadot biggest loser

The global crypto market cap dropped 7.36 percent to s $1.68 trillion. The total crypto market volume gained 14.63 percent to $115.21 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $11.49 billion, which is 9.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume, while the volume of all stable coins made up 87.12 percent at $100.37 billion. Bitcoin's dominance decreased marginally by 0.38 percent to 41.43 percent over the day, according to the data by CoinMarketCap. The world's largest cryptocurrency traded at Rs 29,56,410 levels.

Coinbase rolls out NFT marketplace in beta

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) announced on May 4 that the beta version of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace is now available to all. "And what does it mean to be in open beta? It means we're still working on adding more features to the product, but eager for you to help us build in public," the company tweeted. Nearly seven months after announcing its launch in October 2021, the exchange unveiled the marketplace to a small group of invited users at the end of April. The marketplace was only offered to a small group of people chosen from a 1.5 million-strong waitlist.

World's largest family-owned private bank now offers bitcoin

LGT Bank, the largest family-owned banking group in the world, now offers direct investments in bitcoin and another cryptocurrency through a partnership with Swiss financial institution SEBA Bank. "We are very pleased that we can now offer our clients convenient access to these markets while upholding the highest security standards," said Roland Matt, CEO of LGT Bank at Liechtenstein. "We worked intensively on this offering." Switzerland-based SEBA Bank will provide the necessary trading and custody services to the implementation of LGT's offerings. LGT said that the partnership seeks to reduce security risks for its clients that it says are common in the space, including market, liquidity and private key possession risks.