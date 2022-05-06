Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules, and more

NFT Buzz

Coinbase's NFT marketplace gains less than 150 users in first day open to public

Coinbase NFT, the cryptocurrency exchange’s newly launched NFT marketplace, is so far failing to attract users. On its first day, the marketplace, which opened its beta up to the public yesterday, saw less than 150 new users sign up for its platform, according to data from Dune Analytics. That brought the total number of users on Coinbase NFT to 1,112 as of Wednesday evening. At the moment, the marketplace has 1,192 total users. Coinbase NFT also only saw 150 transactions in its first day open to the public, per Dune, which amounted to about $75,000 of Ethereum (ETH) traded. That’s less than the price of one Bored Ape. Read more here.