Last Updated : January 14, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies to help you jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets in red as Bitcoin, Ethereum down


    Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.03 trillion, a 1.79 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.64 billion, a 0.49 percent increase. While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.05 percent of the trading volume at $15.30 billion, stablecoins made up 72.06 percent at $73.24 billion. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34 lakh and its dominance of the crypto market over the last 24 hours is 40.19 percent in rupee terms. This is a decrease of 0.54 percent over the day. Read more here

  • Bitcoin Mining

    Jack Dorsey's Block Inc to build open bitcoin mining system


    Block Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey has said in a tweet that the fintech firm is building an open bitcoin mining system, as the newly re-branded company looks to expand beyond its payment business and into new technologies like blockchain. In a tweet thread, Block's general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, has laid out the company's plans about building the mining system. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    North Korean hackers stole $400 million in cryptocurrency in 2021


    North Korea launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms that extracted nearly $400 million worth of digital assets last year, according to blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis's new report. "From 2020 to 2021, the number of North Korean-linked hacks jumped from four to seven, and the value extracted from these hacks grew by 40%," as per the report. "Once North Korea gained custody of the funds, they began a careful laundering process to cover up and cash out," the report added. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    China to launch state-backed, crypto-less NFT platform

    China has famously come out against cryptocurrency time and again over the years, ramping up its efforts last year as it cracked down on Bitcoin mining. But what about NFTs? A new report out of the country now suggests that China will debut its own state-backed platform for launching such tokenised digital collectibles—with no crypto allowed. Read more here.

