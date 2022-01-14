Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs and more

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets in red as Bitcoin, Ethereum down





Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.03 trillion, a 1.79 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.64 billion, a 0.49 percent increase. While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.05 percent of the trading volume at $15.30 billion, stablecoins made up 72.06 percent at $73.24 billion. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34 lakh and its dominance of the crypto market over the last 24 hours is 40.19 percent in rupee terms. This is a decrease of 0.54 percent over the day. Read more here.