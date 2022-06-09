Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin, Ethereum in red; Polkadot biggest loser Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 9 as the global crypto market cap decreased 2.65 percent to $1.23 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume rose 21.76 percent to $67.03 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in Defi stood at $7.02 billion, 10.48 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $57.81 billion, which is 86.23 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Crypto Conversations: The importance of crypto synthetic assets

With synthetic asset platforms opening the doors to derivatives for thousands of new investors, only time will tell what kind of impact a potential flood of new crypto-collateralized derivative contracts will have on the traditional financial landscape.

How NFTs are Paying Tribute to LGBTQI+ community

The month of June is dedicated to LGBTQI+ pride events in the United States and in many other countries around the world. For the occasion, an NFT collection paying tribute to a selection of pride icons has been launched to raise funds for organizations fighting for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people.