Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin rises, Ether biggest gainer Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 5 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.74 percent to $1.23 trillion over the last day. Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours declined 28.77 percent to $43.77 billion. Total volume in DeFi stood at $4.73 billion, 10.82 percent of the total crypto market 24 hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $37.28 billion, which is 85.18 percent of the total crypto market 24 hour volume.

Big Story New York AG warns against risks of crypto trading

The Attorney General of New York has issued an alert, warning people of the “dangerous risks” of investing in cryptocurrencies, as the crypto markets have corrected significantly from their all-time highs. New York AG Letitia James, in an investor alert, stated that investors have lost “hundreds of billions” and that cryptocurrencies are subject to extreme and unpredictably high price swings that make them among the most high-risk investments on the market. Read details here

Crypto Buzz Everyone is invited to the NFT party, but young, high net-worth crypto investors top the list "It’s a small percentage of people who buy art,” says art advisor and collector Pratap Bose. While this may apply to art as we know it and seasoned collectors, when it comes to NFT (non-fungible token), everyone’s invited to the party. Read full story

