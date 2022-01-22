Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and more

Dogecoin Buzz

Dogecoin drops to lowest price in nine months as crypto market sinks





In a brutal day across the cryptocurrency market, which has shed about 13 percent in the last 24 hours, meme coin Dogecoin reached its lowest point in more than nine months. It is down nearly nine percent over the last 24 hours to just above $0.14, as of this writing. Dogecoin has now dropped 18 percent over the last seven days, according to CoinGecko's data.