MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : January 22, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies to help you jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin falls 7%, Ethereum sheds 9%


    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dropped from $1.88 to $ 1.7 trillion during the last 24 hours while the trading volume surged from $66.35 to $126 billion. The decentralised finance (DeFi) crypto market cap rose 123.14 percent to $120.97 billion. Value of stablecoins stood at $115 billion, representing nearly seven percent of the market. Stablecoins are tied to an asset - such as the dollar or any other fiat currency or gold - to stabilise their price. Bitcoin's market dominance remained nearly flat at 40.51 percent and the asset was trading at $36,579 levels today morning. Read more here

  • Dogecoin Buzz

    Dogecoin drops to lowest price in nine months as crypto market sinks


    In a brutal day across the cryptocurrency market, which has shed about 13 percent in the last 24 hours, meme coin Dogecoin reached its lowest point in more than nine months. It is down nearly nine percent over the last 24 hours to just above $0.14, as of this writing. Dogecoin has now dropped 18 percent over the last seven days, according to CoinGecko’s data. Read more here.

  • Corporate Buzz

    MicroStrategy, Block, PayPal stocks stumble alongside crypto rout


    Companies that have made big bets on crypto are struggling. Microstrategy—which has over $5 billion in Bitcoin—and is led by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor—fell nearly 3 percent on January 20. Payments firm Block—led by Jack Dorsey and formerly named Square—was down 0.44 percent by closing time on the day. The company recently announced its intention to enter the Bitcoin mining fray. Read more here.

  • Missing Ethereum

    Nearly $1.5 mn in Ethereum still missing from multichain crypto hack

    A white-hat hacker has returned 322 Ethereum (around $900,000) after an exploit drained Multichain users of more than $3 million worth of crypto this week. However, up to $1.5 million worth of Ethereum is still at large. Multichain is a cross-chain router protocol that bridges users between thirty different blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Terra. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.