Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, altcoins, NFTs, and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 16: Bitcoin trades over Rs 18 lakh, Cardano, Polkadot top gainers

The global crypto market cap increased 2.23 per cent to $966.22 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume climbed to $127.80 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $9.43B billion, a 7.38% of the total crypto volume in the last 24-hour. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh, up by 0.32 per cent with a dominance of 44.47 per cent, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Round numbers tend to be a fixation for Bitcoin chart-watchers, with many keeping their eyes peeled on $20,000 amid the latest swoon. But veterans know to be on the lookout for a more noteworthy one: $19,511. That's the high the coin hit during its last bull cycle in 2017, which it reached at the end of that year. Throughout its roughly 12-year trading history, Bitcoin has never dropped below previous cycle peaks, according to Vetle Lunde and Jaran Mellerud at Arcane Research, so a break below it would be momentous.

OpenSea has moved to the "Seaport Protocol," a new smart contract that the NFT marketplace says will allow its 1.8 million users to save money on Ethereum gas fees. With the Seaport contract, users will be able to save roughly 35% on gas, the company said. And new accounts will no longer require that one-time "setup fee" OpenSea previously charged. NFTs are blockchain-based tokens that show ownership over digital or physical assets. Gas fees are essentially transaction fees, and they can rise quickly during periods of high demand.