Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, altcoins, NFTs, and more

Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 16: Bitcoin trades over Rs 18 lakh, Cardano, Polkadot top gainers

The global crypto market cap increased 2.23 per cent to $966.22 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume climbed to $127.80 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $9.43B billion, a 7.38% of the total crypto volume in the last 24-hour. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh, up by 0.32 per cent with a dominance of 44.47 per cent, according to CoinMarketCap data.