Last Updated : July 28, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 28: Amazon eyes cryptocurrency, and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin gains 7% in a day

    Cryptocurrency prices are in the green on July 28. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.54 trillion, a 6.42 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.67 billion, which makes a 17.17 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Big story

    Amazon eyes cryptocurrency, but not poised for Bitcoin

    Amazon, on July 26, denied a report that the e-commerce giant planned to begin accepting Bitcoin payments by the end of this year, but acknowledged an interest in cryptocurrency. An Amazon spokesperson told AFP that information in the story was "fabricated," but that the company does have its eyes on the cryptocurrency sector.

  • Top News

    No information collected on number of crypto exchanges, investors in India: FM

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Rajya Sabha on July 27 that the government does not collect information on the number of cryptocurrency exchanges and investors in India. Sitharaman also said that the Finance Ministry has received no information on whether some of these exchanges are involved in narcotic drug trafficking or money laundering.

  • Opinion

    View: No reason to hate Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies because of their volatility

    Though the character of Bitcoin (or cryptocurrencies for that matter) is still evolving and it is not certain if it will assume the character of a currency; end up just being a collectible asset like art, wine, vintage vehicles, old coins, etc.; or just end like a bad dream, Equal India Foundation's Director, Vijay Kumar Gaba, writes. Read the full piece here.

  • In Focus

    Bitcoin fund launches on Dubai bourse in Mideast first

    The Middle East's first bitcoin fund launched on the Dubai bourse on July 27, with Canadian digital asset manager 3iQ Corp seeking to raise around $200 million in the offering. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

