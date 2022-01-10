Top Cryptocurrency News Today: Biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs and stablecoins and more

Big Story

PayPal seeks to launch its own stablecoin



PayPal has been inching its way into the cryptocurrency market. In 2020, it allowed people to buy and sell crypto, and make transactions but it is currently limited to the US. According to a statement given to Bloomberg by PayPal's senior vice president of crypto and digital currencies Jose Fernandez da Ponte, the company is now exploring options to create its own stablecoin. Stablecoins are an offshoot of digital currency tied to the value of a stable reserve asset like the dollar, rupee or the value of a tangible commodity, that can be redeemed. Read details here.

