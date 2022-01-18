Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

International Buzz

Crypto Influencers Face $300K Fines in Spain's Advertising Crackdown





The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of Spain has cracked down on cryptocurrency advertising, per the Financial Times. The new rules apply to crypto companies, marketing companies hired by crypto firms, and influencers. Influencers will specifically have to disclose if they are remunerated for promoting cryptocurrencies. If that is the case, Spain’s new rules require the influencers to include “clear, balanced, impartial and non-misleading” statements about the risks of crypto. What’s more, if any influencer or outlet set to launch a crypto ad campaign has over 100,000 followers in Spain, the CNMV requires at least 10 days of prior notice. Read more here.