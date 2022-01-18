MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : January 18, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin dips, Ethereum declines, Cardano surges


    Bitcoin dipped 0.94 percent to trade at Rs 33,76,785 while Ethereum fell 2.65 percent to Rs 2,57,489.5. Cardano surged 10.88 percent to Rs 127.40 and Avalanche declined 3.95 percent to Rs 6,938.36. Polkadot fell 3.06 percent to Rs 2,064.73 and Litecoin rose 0.69 percent to Rs 11,949 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.43 percent to Rs 79.9. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Crypto Influencers Face $300K Fines in Spain's Advertising Crackdown


    The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of Spain has cracked down on cryptocurrency advertising, per the Financial Times. The new rules apply to crypto companies, marketing companies hired by crypto firms, and influencers. Influencers will specifically have to disclose if they are remunerated for promoting cryptocurrencies. If that is the case, Spain’s new rules require the influencers to include “clear, balanced, impartial and non-misleading” statements about the risks of crypto. What’s more, if any influencer or outlet set to launch a crypto ad campaign has over 100,000 followers in Spain, the CNMV requires at least 10 days of prior notice. Read more here.

  • What's happening in the Crypto-verse

    Land Prices Surge on Cardano Metaverse Project Pavia


    Gaming application Pavia launched on the Cardano network last week, becoming the first-ever metaverse project on the blockchain. Some 100,000 land parcels were issued on Pavia, each being minted as a unique non-fungible token (NFT) with individual 'coordinates'. Over 60% of these parcels were pre-sold in October and November 2021, with the remaining set to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    NFT Platform OpenSea Hits Record $3.5B in Monthly Ethereum Volume

    OpenSea, a popular marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has recorded a new all-time high in monthly Ethereum trading volume, soaring past the $3.5 billion mark, according to data from Dune Analytics. With two more weeks to go before the end of the month, OpenSea trading volume has now surpassed both the previous all-time of $3.42 billion recorded in August last year and the $3.24 billion in sales in December. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #metaverse #NFT

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.