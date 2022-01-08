Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

[content][quote]Market Buzz[/quote][title]Cryptocurrency Prices Today on January 8: Bitcoin, Cardano rise marginally, Ethereum falls[/title][body]Bitcoin rose 0.49 percent to trade at Rs 33,72,012, while Ethereum tumbled 1.28 percent to Rs 2,58,033. Cardano was up 1.73 percent to Rs 98.56 and Avalanche tumbled 0.87 percent to Rs 7,038. Polkadot rose 0.79 percent to Rs 2,037.99 and Litecoin rose 1.25 percent at Rs 10,661.45 over the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.25 percent Rs 80.45. Read more here

[/body][/content]

[content][quote]Bitcoin Buzz[/quote][title]Why Bitcoin Is Having Such a Brutal Week[/title][body]

It's been a brutal 2022 for Bitcoin thus far. A price decline of 11% in the last week, and 17.5% over the last two weeks, has left Bitcoin below $42,000 for the first time since September. Read more here.[/body][/content]

[content][quote]International Buzz[/quote][title]PayPal Says It Is 'Exploring a Stablecoin' After Dev Discovers It in Code[/title][body]

PayPal recently confirmed that it is working on a stablecoin after a developer discovered language about a "PayPal Coin" within its iPhone app. The payment giant told Bloomberg the code was part of a hackathon and wouldn't necessarily be representative of the final version. Read more here.[/body][/content]