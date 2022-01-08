MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)


[content][quote]Market Buzz[/quote][title]Cryptocurrency Prices Today on January 8: Bitcoin, Cardano rise marginally, Ethereum falls[/title][body]
Bitcoin rose 0.49 percent to trade at Rs 33,72,012, while Ethereum tumbled 1.28 percent to Rs 2,58,033. Cardano was up 1.73 percent to Rs 98.56 and Avalanche tumbled 0.87 percent to Rs 7,038. Polkadot rose 0.79 percent to Rs 2,037.99 and Litecoin rose 1.25 percent at Rs 10,661.45 over the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.25 percent Rs 80.45. Read more here.

[/body][/content]

[content][quote]Bitcoin Buzz[/quote][title]Why Bitcoin Is Having Such a Brutal Week[/title][body]

It's been a brutal 2022 for Bitcoin thus far. A price decline of 11% in the last week, and 17.5% over the last two weeks, has left Bitcoin below $42,000 for the first time since September. Read more here.[/body][/content]

[content][quote]International Buzz[/quote][title]PayPal Says It Is 'Exploring a Stablecoin' After Dev Discovers It in Code[/title][body]

PayPal recently confirmed that it is working on a stablecoin after a developer discovered language about a "PayPal Coin" within its iPhone app. The payment giant told Bloomberg the code was part of a hackathon and wouldn't necessarily be representative of the final version. Read more here.[/body][/content]

[content][quote]NFT Mania[/quote][title]Rarible Launches Tool to Block 'Risky' Ethereum NFT Sale Orders on OpenSea[/title][body]
Rarible announced on January 4 the launch of an order management tool.The tool allows Rarible users to identify and cancel questionable sale orders from the leading NFT marketplace, OpenSea. Read more here. [/body][/content]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Ethereum #MC Essential #NFT
first published: Jan 8, 2022 11:00 am

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

