Top cryptocurrency news on September 9: Ether up 2%, GameStop partners with FTX, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin in red, Ether up 2% Read full here Major cryptocurrencies showed a mixed trend early on September 9 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.36 percent to $984.43 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 1.24 percent to $71.70 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.57 billion, 10.56 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $65.56 billion, which is 91.44 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh. It's dominance is currently 37.62 percent, a decrease of 0.31 percent over the day, according to CoinMarkeCap.

Big Story Video Game Retailer GameStop Partners With Crypto Marketplace FTX Read details here

GameStop Corp on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and a partnership with FTX US to increase its presence in the cryptocurrency space, sending the video game retailer's shares up 10 per cent in extended trading. The company will start selling FTX gift cards at some of its stores as part of the partnership, financial terms of which were not disclosed. GameStop launched a digital wallet earlier this year that it said would enable transactions in a marketplace it is building for gamers and others to buy, sell and trade non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.