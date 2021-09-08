Top cryptocurrency news on September 8: Major stories on Bitcoin, El Salvador & regulations

Ragulations

Crypto transactions should be taxed based on payment channels, tracked through repository: R Gandhi



Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor R Gandhi is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be treated as a foreign asset once they reach citizens. Speaking at the first edition of the Crypto Asset Conference HODL 2021, Gandhi said that it should be possible to track crypto transactions through a central repository. Sumit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX stressed how regulators should not look at clamping down the technology as it evolves, usually faster than the time taken to frame laws around it. Read full here.

