you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : September 08, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 8: Major stories on Bitcoin, El Salvador & regulations

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at $47,117

    Bitcoin trading at $47,117


    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 8. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.11 trillion, a 10.7 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $240.16 billion, which makes a 72.62 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $190.81 billion – 79.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $47,117.04 and its dominance is currently 41.99 percent, an increase of 0.17 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    In world first, bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador


    El Salvador on Tuesday became the first country to accept bitcoin as legal tender, despite widespread domestic skepticism and international warnings of risks for consumers. President Nayib Bukele's government claims the move will give many Salvadorans access to bank services for the first time and save some $400 million in fees on remittances sent home from abroad every year. On Monday Bukele announced El Salvador bought its first 400 bitcoins, in two tranches of 200, and promised more were coming. Read details here.

  • Ragulations

    Crypto transactions should be taxed based on payment channels, tracked through repository: R Gandhi


    Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor R Gandhi is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be treated as a foreign asset once they reach citizens. Speaking at the first edition of the Crypto Asset Conference HODL 2021, Gandhi said that it should be possible to track crypto transactions through a central repository. Sumit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX stressed how regulators should not look at clamping down the technology as it evolves, usually faster than the time taken to frame laws around it. Read full here.

  • Corporate Watch

    Twitter to enable receiving tips in Bitcoin


    Twitter is working to add Bitcoin transactions for its ‘Tip Jar’ which enables content creators to monetize their content. Twitter’s product lead Kayvon Beykpour confirmed the development after a user called Alessandro Paluzzi posted a screenshot showing how the users will be allowed to receive tips through Bitcoin. While Beykpour didn’t elaborate on the subject, Paluzzi’s screenshot signals that Twitter is considering The Lightning Network, a payment transfer technology for tips in Bitcoin. Read more here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

