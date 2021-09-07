Top cryptocurrency news on September 7: Major stories on Bitcoin, WazirX and El Salvador

Market Buzz

Bitcoin trading over $52,000



Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on September 7. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.37 trillion, a 1.12 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.49 billion, which makes a 17.85 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $107.57 billion – 77.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $52,607.67 and its dominance is currently 41.76 percent, an increase of 0.13 percent over the day. Read here.

