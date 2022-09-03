Top cryptocurrency news on September 3: Bitcoin trades over Rs 16 lakh, Georgia hopes to become 'hub' for crypto sector

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 16.55 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 3 as the global crypto market dropped 0.16 percent to $977.35 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $62.61 billion, making a 0.85 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.07 billion, 8.10 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $56.98 billion, which is 91.01 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16.55 lakh, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.02%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.



Big Story Georgia Follows EU’s Crypto Regulation Lead, Hopes to Become a ‘Hub’ for the Sector

Georgia’s government is taking steps to update its crypto regulation in line with the European Union – and hopes that the move will help this country at the intersection of Europe and Asia become a “hub” for the global industry. Per iXBT and News Georgia, the nation’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Levan Davitashvili, claimed that a “bundle” of draft bills had already been sent to parliament. The minister was confident that these bills would be approved, and that legal “changes” would be OKed during the upcoming autumn parliamentary session. (

