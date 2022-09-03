Top cryptocurrency news on September 3: Bitcoin trades over Rs 16 lakh, Georgia hopes to become 'hub' for crypto sector

Stablecoin

House’s Stablecoin Bill May Face Fatal Delays for 2022 Progress



One of Congress’ most serious efforts toward stablecoin oversight may have hit an insurmountable snag as negotiations in the House Financial Services Committee drag out further than the calendar is likely to allow.

A legislative push toward the crypto industry’s first significant set of U.S. regulations remains bogged down over negotiations between the panel’s Democratic chairwoman and its ranking Republican, despite initial plans that aimed to release a draft of the bill as early as this week, according to three people familiar with the talks. There have been a number of points to iron out, including such thorny topics as the role of state regulators, the possibility of a future digital dollar in the U.S. and the treatment of customer money held by crypto platforms. (Coindesk)