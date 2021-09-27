Top cryptocurrency news on September 27: Major stories on Bitcoin, investors & the Indian market

Around the World

Meet Benyamin Ahmad, the 12-year old kid who made almost 400,000 dollars via NFTs!



Make no mistake, Benyamin Ahmad is not your ordinary tween! The 12-year old British-Pakistani tech genius is already a millionaire, having made more than 400,000 dollars, thanks to his popular NFT collection. Well on his way to become a pioneering proof that people might not actually need bank accounts in the future to survive, thrive, and stay financially connected, we take a deep dive into the lives of this child prodigy and his mentor and father, Imran Ahmad. Read more here.

