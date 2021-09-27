MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : September 27, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 27: Major stories on Bitcoin, investors & the Indian market

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 34 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 34 lakh


    Crypto prices continue to be mostly in green on September 27. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 145.22 lakh crores, a 5.42 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $8,43,725 crores, which makes a 23.26 percent increase.  Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34,69,325 and its dominance is currently 42.29 percent, an decrease of 0.37 percent over the day. Read details here.

  • In Focus

    Decoded: The excitement of young India despite govt's crypto hesitation


    A NASSCOM and WazirX report titled 'Crypto Industry in India', noted the spectacular rise and popularity of cryptocurrency in India, particularly amongst the younger cohort. With 6.6 billion dollars worth of investments already made in crypto assets by Indian retail investors, the market is at the cusp of exponential growth. It is expected to grow 2x faster and has the potential to create over 800,000 jobs by 2030. Read full here.

  • Around the World

    Meet Benyamin Ahmad, the 12-year old kid who made almost 400,000 dollars via NFTs!


    Make no mistake, Benyamin Ahmad is not your ordinary tween! The 12-year old British-Pakistani tech genius is already a millionaire, having made more than 400,000 dollars, thanks to his popular NFT collection. Well on his way to become a pioneering proof that people might not actually need bank accounts in the future to survive, thrive, and stay financially connected, we take a deep dive into the lives of this child prodigy and his mentor and father, Imran Ahmad. Read more here.

  • Analysis

    New-age investors want a lot more control, fintech founders say


    High appetite for interest-free credit, potential to reach out to first-time credit-seekers, a young population and digital onboarding and access is what is making fintech players the preferred financial services providers in India, according to fintech founders. On the panel organized by TiE Delhi-NCR, they said new-age fintech companies break away from the limitations of traditional banks and NBFCs making them go-to lenders. Fintechs are also awaiting a well-defined law to incorporate crypto in their business models. Read here.

