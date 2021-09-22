MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : September 22, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 22: Major stories on Bitcoin, PayPal & El Salvador

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 33 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 33 lakh


    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 22. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 136.32 lakh crores, a 2.42 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 10,08,282 crores, which makes a 11.2 percent decrease. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33,47,000 and its dominance is currently 42.91 percent, an increase of 0.47 percent over the day. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    Take a look at how Top 5 cryptocurrencies have performed since April


    Cryptocurrencies continue to be volatile, with wild swings amid rising popularity and regulatory uncertainty in India. Here's how the five top cryptocurrencies have performed in the last five-and-a-half months.. Read full here.

  • Corporate Watch

    PayPal completes rollout of cryptocurrency offering in UK


    Nearly a month after PayPal announced that it will expand its cryptocurrency offering in the UK, the company has said that the launch has been completed for all eligible PayPal account holders.  "We are pleased to announce that all eligible PayPal account holders in the UK can now buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency directly with PayPal. Download the app or log in to your account to learn more," PayPal said. Read more here.

  • Around the World

    El Salvador buys 150 more bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele says


    El Salvador has bought 150 more bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele announced, taking the Central American country's holdings of the volatile cryptocurrency to 700 coins. "We just bought dip," Bukele tweeted late on Sunday, referring to a recent slump in bitcoin prices. Read details here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.