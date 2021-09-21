MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : September 21, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 21: Major stories on Bitcoin, investments & technology

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 34 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 34 lakh


    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 21. The global cryptocurrency market cap is at Rs 138.43 lakh crores, a 9.8 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 11.28 lakh crores, which makes a 83.21 percent increase. Bitcoin’s price is currently Rs 3,424,116 and its dominance is currently 42.47 percent, an decrease of 0.06 percent over the day. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    Silicon Valley's a16z to back Coinswitch Kuber in first India bet at $2 billion valuation


    Andreessen Horowitz, one of the world's most influential venture funds is in advanced talks to back Indian cryptocurrency exchange Coinswitch Kuber, its first bet on an Indian internet startup amid a record funding boom, sources told Moneycontrol. a16z, as it is known, is leading a $100-200 million round in Coinswitch Kuber valuing it at $2 billion, a four-fold jump from its last round at $500 million in April, these people said. Read full here.

  • What's New?

    Katy Perry, Nas, Jason Derulo invest big in crypto music platform Audius


    Blockchain-based music streaming platform Audius raised $5 million in a strategic round of funding from some of the top names in the music industry. Artist investors in Audius include Katy Perry, Nas, The Chainsmokers via their Mantis VC, Jason Derulo, Pusha T, Steve Aoki, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, and Disclosure, Decrypt reported. Read more here.

  • Around the World

    Billionaire hedge fund managers Steven Cohen, Ray Dalio tout cryptocurrencies


    Billionaire investors Steven Cohen and Ray Dalio have joined the cryptocurrency craze by putting cash to work and saying at a conference this week that bitcoin and other digital currencies are an interesting way to diversify their holdings. Dalio, who founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, told attendees at the SALT conference in New York on Wednesday, "I have more crypto than gold." Read details here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.