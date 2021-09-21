Top cryptocurrency news on September 21: Major stories on Bitcoin, investments & technology

Big Story

Silicon Valley's a16z to back Coinswitch Kuber in first India bet at $2 billion valuation



Andreessen Horowitz, one of the world's most influential venture funds is in advanced talks to back Indian cryptocurrency exchange Coinswitch Kuber, its first bet on an Indian internet startup amid a record funding boom, sources told Moneycontrol. a16z, as it is known, is leading a $100-200 million round in Coinswitch Kuber valuing it at $2 billion, a four-fold jump from its last round at $500 million in April, these people said. Read full here.

