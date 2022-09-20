Top cryptocurrency news on September 20: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 16.61 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 20 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.56 percent to $934.23 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume increased 2.88 percent to $74.30 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi was $4.72 billion, 6.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $68.67 billion, which is 92.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.59 percent. This was a 0.04 percent decrease over the previous day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Crypto downslide leads to over $430 million in liquidation, Bitcoin leverage traders worst-hit

The current spell of downslide in the cryptocurrency market, stoked by soaring inflation and the consequent hike in interest rates, has led to nearly half a billion dollar in liquidations. The turmoil has led to total liquidations of $431.51 million, according to data shared by Coinglass on September 19. Bitcoin leverage traders were the worst hit, as they have lost $44.5 million. The traders of Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, followed with a total liquidation of $8.39 million, as per the data.

Ethereum Merge All you need to know about Ethereum Merge

A major event in the crypto industry which was long awaited has finally happened: Ethereum's Merge. This Ethereum upgrade or Merge, as it's being referred to, changed how new crypto transactions take place on the blockchain. The Ethereum network has shifted from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. This will change how new transactions are verified and added to the blockchain.