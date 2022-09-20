English
    Last Updated : September 20, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on September 20: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 16.61 lakh

      Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 20 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.56 percent to $934.23 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume increased 2.88 percent to $74.30 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi was $4.72 billion, 6.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $68.67 billion, which is 92.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.59 percent. This was a 0.04 percent decrease over the previous day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Crypto downslide leads to over $430 million in liquidation, Bitcoin leverage traders worst-hit


      The current spell of downslide in the cryptocurrency market, stoked by soaring inflation and the consequent hike in interest rates, has led to nearly half a billion dollar in liquidations. The turmoil has led to total liquidations of $431.51 million, according to data shared by Coinglass on September 19. Bitcoin leverage traders were the worst hit, as they have lost $44.5 million. The traders of Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, followed with a total liquidation of $8.39 million, as per the data. Read details here

    • Ethereum Merge

      All you need to know about Ethereum Merge


      A major event in the crypto industry which was long awaited has finally happened: Ethereum's Merge. This Ethereum upgrade or Merge, as it's being referred to, changed how new crypto transactions take place on the blockchain. The Ethereum network has shifted from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. This will change how new transactions are verified and added to the blockchain. Take a look

    • NFT Buzz

      NFT 'fractionalism' will make fine art popular among millennials, say experts


      Fractional non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which have the crypto community all agog, have the potential to make fine art popular among youngsters. To be clear, fractional ownership of fine art doesn’t allow anyone to hang an entire painting in their home. NFTs have popularised works of art through fractionalism, whereby a collective can own a piece of art by dividing the cost. It thus allows each member of the collective to own a piece of the artwork, unlike earlier, when they had no other option but to watch someone else take it if they didn't have the money to buy it outright. Read more here

