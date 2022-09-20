Top cryptocurrency news on September 20: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs and more

Ethereum Merge

All you need to know about Ethereum Merge



A major event in the crypto industry which was long awaited has finally happened: Ethereum's Merge. This Ethereum upgrade or Merge, as it's being referred to, changed how new crypto transactions take place on the blockchain. The Ethereum network has shifted from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. This will change how new transactions are verified and added to the blockchain. Take a look

