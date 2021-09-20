MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 20, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 20: Major stories on Bitcoin, Mark Cuban & regulation

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at Rs 37 lakh

    Bitcoin trading at Rs 37 lakh


    Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in red with Cardano trading at more than than 3 percent lower. The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen by 2.33 percent over the past day to $2.09 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing this copy, Bitcoin is trading slightly higher, at above Rs 37 lakh. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Billionaire Mark Cuban urges Coinbase to go ‘offensive’ against SEC


    American billionaire Mark Cuban has urged Coinbase to ‘go on the offensive against the US market watchdog after it threatened the cryptocurrency exchange with a legal suit if it goes ahead with plans to launch a programme allowing users to earn interest by lending crypto assets. Read more here.

  • Crypto 101

    What is Solana and is it better than Cryptos like Bitcoin, Ether?


    Solana soared more than 250% last month. On Monday, 6 September, it became the seventh-largest cryptocurrency in the world, surpassing the famous Dogecoin. So as investor interest continues to rise, we tell you more about this altcoin. Watch it here.

  • In the News

    Global crypto governing standards not easily replicable in India: Jayant Sinha


    MP and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance Jayant Sinha said that it is important to take a step back and reflect on how India should participate in crypto finance going forward. “Crypto assets and decentralized finance have caused regulators around the world to focus on protection for consumers. Even as global standards evolve, the Indian situation will be different,” he said.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Simply Save | What could India's inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

