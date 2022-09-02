Top cryptocurrency news on September 2: Bitcoin at Rs 16.55 lakh, funding rates remain negative amid volatility and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 16.55 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 2. The global crypto market cap stood at $981.86 billion, a 0.09 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $62.41 billion, making a 9.77 percent decline. The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.55 billion, 8.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $57.11 billion, which is 91.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16.55 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.08 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.23 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

Big Story Bitcoin, Ethereum funding rates remain negative amid market volatility

The funding rates for Bitcoin and Ethereum, the leading cryptocurrencies by market cap, remain negative for derivative traders, suggesting a potential short-term bull signal. The Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hikes and plans for future tightening of policy have placed increased pressure on markets across the globe. This past Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his intent to counter inflation with higher interest rates in the near future. Markets reacted sharply to inflation news in May and have continued to slowly make new lows amid a summer of economic turmoil.

