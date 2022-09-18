Top Cryptocurrency News on September 18: SEC's crypto guidelines, Tamadoge surge, stable coins, and more

Market Buzz Major cryptos flatline Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies flatlined early on September 18 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.88 percent to $972.74 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 26.47 percent to $48.18 billion during the last 24 hours.The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.86 billion, 8.02 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $43.77 billion, which is 90.85 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Big Story U.S. SEC's crypto guidelines push up costs for lenders Read details here

Banks' cryptocurrency projects have been upended by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accounting guidance that would make it too capital-intensive for lenders to hold crypto tokens on behalf of clients, according to more than half a dozen people with knowledge of the matter. But on March 31, the SEC said public companies that hold crypto assets on behalf of clients or others must account for them as liabilities on their balance sheets due to their technological, legal and regulatory risks.