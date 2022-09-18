Top Cryptocurrency News on September 18: SEC's crypto guidelines, Tamadoge surge, stable coins, and more

Big Story

U.S. SEC's crypto guidelines push up costs for lenders

Banks' cryptocurrency projects have been upended by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accounting guidance that would make it too capital-intensive for lenders to hold crypto tokens on behalf of clients, according to more than half a dozen people with knowledge of the matter. But on March 31, the SEC said public companies that hold crypto assets on behalf of clients or others must account for them as liabilities on their balance sheets due to their technological, legal and regulatory risks. Read details here

