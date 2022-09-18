Last Updated : September 18, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on September 18: SEC's crypto guidelines, Tamadoge surge, stable coins, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help jump-start the day
Major cryptos flatline
Major cryptocurrencies flatlined early on September 18 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.88 percent to $972.74 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 26.47 percent to $48.18 billion during the last 24 hours.The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.86 billion, 8.02 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $43.77 billion, which is 90.85 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here
U.S. SEC's crypto guidelines push up costs for lenders
Banks' cryptocurrency projects have been upended by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accounting guidance that would make it too capital-intensive for lenders to hold crypto tokens on behalf of clients, according to more than half a dozen people with knowledge of the matter. But on March 31, the SEC said public companies that hold crypto assets on behalf of clients or others must account for them as liabilities on their balance sheets due to their technological, legal and regulatory risks. Read details here
The Ethereum Merge Will Make This Crypto Do 100X Gains
The Ethereum (ETH) Merge will unleash a transformation in cryptocurrency’s battered reputation enabling eco-friendly coins like Tamadoge (TAMA) to surge by 100X. The Ethereum (ETH) Merge will unleash a transformation in cryptocurrency’s battered reputation. Cryptos may still be a long way from their highs of 2021. But, some of the major ones have staged a great recovery in the past several months. For all types of traders and investors, Tamadoge is a great investment during the time of this crisis. Take a look