you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : September 17, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 17: Major stories on Bitcoin, Coinswitch Kuber and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in the red

    Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in the red

    The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen 0.66 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.16 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    Silicon Valley's a16z to back Coinswitch Kuber in first India bet at $2 billion valuation


    Andreessen Horowitz, one of the world's most influential venture funds is in advanced talks to back Indian cryptocurrency exchange Coinswitch Kuber, its first bet on an Indian internet startup amid a record funding boom, sources told Moneycontrol. Read more here.

  • Top News

    China Intensifies Hunt for Cryptocurrency Miners in Hiding


    China’s campaign against the cryptocurrency industry is now targeting miners who tried to disguise themselves as data researchers and storage facilities to stay in business, Bloomberg reported. Read more here.

  • Global Watch

    Salvadorans march against Bitcoin and 'dictatorship

    Thousands of Salvadorans protested Wednesday against the government's introduction of bitcoin as legal tender in the impoverished country as well as against judicial reforms that critics say threaten democracy, AFP reported. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

