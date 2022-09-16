Top Cryptocurrency News on September 16: Ethermine shuts down servers, Bitcoin down 3%, Merge and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin down 3.29% Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early today on September 16 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.71 percent to $960.06 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 9.49 percent to $84.26 billion during the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is stood at $5.70 billion, 6.76 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $77.52 billion, which is 92.01 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.73 lakh, with a dominance of 39.40 percent. This was a 0.43 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Both Sides of The Coin: The Ethereum Merge Is Done; But What Happens Now?

Amidst much anticipation and fanfare on Thursday, Ethereum finally and successfully transitioned to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system. The second largest crypto in the world has fundamentally migrated to a mechanism that is 99.95% less energy-consuming. After the merge, ETH was trading at $1,606, rising just 0.24% in the previous 24 hours.“There was no significant price movement observed during the merge. But it will be interesting to see the price movement in the coming months,” said Amanjot Malhotra, Country Head-India, Bitay.