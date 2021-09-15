MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : September 15, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 15: Major stories on Bitcoin, Solana outage and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin's price over $47,000

    Bitcoin's price over $47,000

    Bitcoin's price is currently $47,104.45 and its dominance is currently 41.78 percent, an increase of 0.48 percent over the day. Read more here.

  • Top News

    Solana price crashed 13% after network outage

    The price of Solana dropped 13 percent after an extended downtime that has already lasted over 11 hours, Decrypt reported. Solana's network outage is attributed to a flood of transactions sent from bots.

    Close

  • Corporate Watch

    Coinbase upsizes debt offering to $2 billion

    U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said on Tuesday it increased the size of its debt offering to about $2 billion from previously announced $1.5 billion, citing market interest, Reuters reported.

  • Explainer

    Bitcoin uses more electricity than many countries. How is that possible?

    The process of creating Bitcoin to spend or trade consumes around 91 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, more than is used by Finland, a nation of about 5.5 million. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.