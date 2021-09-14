Top cryptocurrency news on September 14: Major stories on Bitcoin, Shiba Inu and more

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano plunges over 14% in one week

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.06 trillion, a 0.85 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.62 billion, which makes a 28.7 percent increase. Read more here.

Smriti Chaudhary