Last Updated : September 14, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 14: Major stories on Bitcoin, Shiba Inu and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano plunges over 14% in one week

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.06 trillion, a 0.85 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.62 billion, which makes a 28.7 percent increase. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Walmart says press release on litecoin partnership is fake


    Walmart Inc said on Monday that a press release regarding the retailer's partnership with cryptocurrency litecoin was fake. The fake statement said Walmart would allow its customers to make payments with litecoin at its online stores. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    Elon Musk's picture of pet Shiba Inu leads to 950% surge in token prices


    Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his pet Shiba Inu with the caption 'Floki has arrived' sending the prices of Floki-themed cryptocurrencies soaring. Read more here.

  • Corporate Watch

    World's largest corporate bitcoin holder buys 5050 BTC

    MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, has purchased an additional 5,050 bitcoins for $242.9 million in cash at an average price of $48,099 per bitcoin, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor in a tweet on Monday.

