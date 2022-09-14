Top Cryptocurrency News on September 14: Indian pleads guilty in first US crypto insider trading case, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 17.49 lakh

The global crypto market cap decreased 5.77 percent to $997.62 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 11.97 percent to $101.44 billion. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.50 billion, which is 7.39 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $93.75 billion, which is 92.41 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.22 percent of the crypto market, a decrease of 0.91 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

Big Story Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in the US

A 26-year-old Indian citizen has pleaded guilty in the first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in the US, in which he along with his brother and their Indian-American friend made ill-gotten profits totalling over a million dollars. Nikhil Wahi, a citizen of India and residing in Seattle, on Monday pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading in cryptocurrency assets by using confidential Coinbase information about which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase's exchanges. Read details here

