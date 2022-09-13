Top Cryptocurrency News on September 13: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 18.38 lakh

The global crypto market cap decreased 0.04 per cent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 38.63 per cent to $94.33 billion. The total volume in DeFi is currently at $6.70 billion, which is 7.10 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $87.18 billion, which is 92.42 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh. Its dominance is currently 40.24 per cent of the crypto market, an increase of 0.79 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

Big Story Ethereum blockchain to undergo major upgrade to cut energy use

A long-awaited software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain aimed at slashing its huge energy consumption is expected this week, a move proponents say may widen the technology's use and support the price of the ether token. The upgrade, known as the "Merge," will mark a radical change to how transactions on the Ethereum blockchain occur, and ether tokens are created. The new system will consume 99.95% less energy, according to the Ethereum Foundation, a body which acts as a spokesperson for the network. The exact timing for the Merge is unknown, but Google and other sites tracking the blockchain were on Monday predicting it would take place in the early hours of Thursday. Read details here

