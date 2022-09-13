Top Cryptocurrency News on September 13: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs and more

Big Story

Ethereum blockchain to undergo major upgrade to cut energy use



A long-awaited software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain aimed at slashing its huge energy consumption is expected this week, a move proponents say may widen the technology's use and support the price of the ether token. The upgrade, known as the "Merge," will mark a radical change to how transactions on the Ethereum blockchain occur, and ether tokens are created. The new system will consume 99.95% less energy, according to the Ethereum Foundation, a body which acts as a spokesperson for the network. The exact timing for the Merge is unknown, but Google and other sites tracking the blockchain were on Monday predicting it would take place in the early hours of Thursday. Read details here

