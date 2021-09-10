Top cryptocurrency news on September 10: Major stories on Bitcoin, regulations and El Salvador

Big Story

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expresses 'serious concerns' on financial stability of cryptocurrency



RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das said the central bank has "serious concerns" with regards to the financial stability of cryptocurrencies. He said, "We have serious, major concerns on cryptocurrency w.r.t financial stability, have conveyed the same to government of India." It is up to the government to take a call on the matter, Das said, adding that there needs to be more clarity on contribution of cryptocurrency to the economy. Read full here.

