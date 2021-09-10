MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 10, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 10: Major stories on Bitcoin, regulations and El Salvador

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Bitcoin trading at $46,000

    Most major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed, with Binance Coin gaining more than 6 percent. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.15 trillion, an increase of 2.23 percent in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin is trading more than 1 percent higher at above $46,000 but has lost more than 4 percent in the last seven days. Ethereum is trading marginally lower at above $3,400, and has fallen more than 7 percent in the past week. Read more here.

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expresses 'serious concerns' on financial stability of cryptocurrency


    RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das said the central bank has "serious concerns" with regards to the financial stability of cryptocurrencies. He said, "We have serious, major concerns on cryptocurrency w.r.t financial stability, have conveyed the same to government of India." It is up to the government to take a call on the matter, Das said, adding that there needs to be more clarity on contribution of cryptocurrency to the economy. Read full here.

    El Salvador world-first adoption of bitcoin endures bumpy first day


    El Salvador’s historic adoption of bitcoin as legal tender was beset by teething problems, as an angry protest by mistrustful citizens, technological glitches and a dip in the cryptocurrency clouded the rollout. The bold experiment got off to a bumpy start when President Nayib Bukele complained the government-backed bitcoin app was not available on various internet platforms including Apple and Huawei. Read details here.

    SEC threatens to sue Coinbase over crypto lending programme


    The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has threatened to sue Coinbase Global with a Wells notice, if the crypto exchange goes ahead with plans to launch a programme allowing users to earn interest by lending crypto assets, the company said. This is "an official way it tells a company that it intends to sue in court", Paul Grewal, the company's chief legal officer said in a blog post. He said Coinbase would delay the launch of its 'Lend' product until at least October as a result. Read more here.

