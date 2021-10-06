MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 06, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 6: Major stories on Bitcoin, exchanges & regulation

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at $51,205.16

    Cryptocurrencies stayed in the green on October 6. Bitcoin, the world's biggest crypto by market value, rose above the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday, adding to a series of gains since the start of the month. The global cryptocurrency market stood at $2.22 trillion, down 3.06 percent from Tuesday, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours climbed 3.29 percent to $110.8 billion. Bitcoin traded at $51,205.16 around 8.25 am with a 43.58 percent dominance, an increase of 0.56 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • Explainer

    What happens if India de-legalises cryptocurrency?


    Amid news of China imposing blanket ban on cryptocurrency transactions, signs of cautious stance by government, a long-awaited announcement regarding the official cryptocurrency bill to be tabled in the upcoming winter session of the parliament, we take a look at a shuddering scenario in the case of de-legalization of cryptocurrency in India. Read more here.

  • What's New?

    NASDEX, the first Asia-focused decentralized exchange is here


    In an effort to boost the DEX ecosystem in Asia, Starter, an IPO (Initial DEX Offering) launchpad, incubator, and investor network that allows the interoperability of IDO launches on 7 popular blockchains announced the launch of NASDEX, an independently owned and operated decentralized exchange that allows users to trade tokenized stocks on the blockchain through a minting and trading mechanism. Read details here.

  • Around the World

    The Raza Saga: The man who lost it all in crypto, only to empower others


    From having lost a lot of money to a Ponzi cryptocurrency scheme to now helming BitInnings, a platform he established to impart fundamental education centered around cryptocurrency to empower millions of Indians, and previously CryptoKanoon, a platform for crypto regulatory news & analysis, Raza’s tryst with the nascent, rapidly evolving Indian cryptocurrency space is a story to know, live and understand. Read more here.

