Top cryptocurrency news on October 6: Major stories on Bitcoin, exchanges & regulation

Around the World

The Raza Saga: The man who lost it all in crypto, only to empower others



From having lost a lot of money to a Ponzi cryptocurrency scheme to now helming BitInnings, a platform he established to impart fundamental education centered around cryptocurrency to empower millions of Indians, and previously CryptoKanoon, a platform for crypto regulatory news & analysis, Raza’s tryst with the nascent, rapidly evolving Indian cryptocurrency space is a story to know, live and understand. Read more here.