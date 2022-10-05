English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : October 05, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on October 5: Mastercard launches risk assessment tool, regulators' safety threat warning, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool

      Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool

      Payments giant Mastercard (MA) is introducing a service that allows issuers to assess the risk profile of cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of making crypto buying more secure. "Crypto Secure" will incorporate the insights and technology of CipherTrace, a blockchain security firm that Mastercard acquired last year, to help card issuers assess the risk profile of crypto exchanges, according to an announcement Tuesday. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks

       Top regulators on Monday recommended a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn't imperil US financial stability. Among seven major recommendations, regulators called on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth of stablecoins, which are a form of cryptocurrency pegged to the price of another financial asset, like the US dollar or gold. Recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, especially in stablecoins, has made regulators particularly wary about the need for regulation as usage of the digital asset continues to grow. Read details here

    • Coins

      The crypto slump left 12,100 coins in zombie trading limbo

      When it comes to putting a number on this year’s crypto swoon, the one cited most often is $2 trillion, the digital-asset market value that evaporated in the downdraft. But here’s a figure that captures the breadth of the crypto bear market: 12,100. This is the number of crypto tokens that have effectively ceased trading this year, according to data provider Nomics—not dead technically, but like zombies, not quite alive either. Take a look

    tags #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto news #Cryptocurrency prices #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell

    Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.