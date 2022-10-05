Last Updated : October 05, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on October 5: Mastercard launches risk assessment tool, regulators' safety threat warning, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool
Payments giant Mastercard (MA) is introducing a service that allows issuers to assess the risk profile of cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of making crypto buying more secure. "Crypto Secure" will incorporate the insights and technology of CipherTrace, a blockchain security firm that Mastercard acquired last year, to help card issuers assess the risk profile of crypto exchanges, according to an announcement Tuesday. Read full here
Big Story
Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks
Top regulators on Monday recommended a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn't imperil US financial stability. Among seven major recommendations, regulators called on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth of stablecoins, which are a form of cryptocurrency pegged to the price of another financial asset, like the US dollar or gold. Recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, especially in stablecoins, has made regulators particularly wary about the need for regulation as usage of the digital asset continues to grow. Read details here
Coins
The crypto slump left 12,100 coins in zombie trading limbo
When it comes to putting a number on this year’s crypto swoon, the one cited most often is $2 trillion, the digital-asset market value that evaporated in the downdraft. But here’s a figure that captures the breadth of the crypto bear market: 12,100. This is the number of crypto tokens that have effectively ceased trading this year, according to data provider Nomics—not dead technically, but like zombies, not quite alive either. Take a look