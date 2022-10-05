Top cryptocurrency news on October 5: Mastercard launches risk assessment tool, regulators' safety threat warning, and more

Big Story

Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks

Top regulators on Monday recommended a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn't imperil US financial stability. Among seven major recommendations, regulators called on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth of stablecoins, which are a form of cryptocurrency pegged to the price of another financial asset, like the US dollar or gold. Recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, especially in stablecoins, has made regulators particularly wary about the need for regulation as usage of the digital asset continues to grow. Read details here

