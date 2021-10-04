MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : October 04, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 4: Major stories on Bitcoin, challenges & analysis

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading close to Rs 37 lakh

    Bitcoin trading close to Rs 37 lakh


    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on October 4. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 157.34 lakh crore, a 0.26 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 643,466 crore, which makes a 11.07 percent decrease. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 3,699,630 and its dominance is currently 42.44 percent, an increase of 0.12 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • In Focus

    Rapid growth and increasing adoption of crypto assets pose financial stability, challenges: IMF


    Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of their units and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank. The rapid growth of the crypto ecosystem presents new opportunities, the IMF has said but also cautioned that the digital currency assets pose financial stability challenges. Read more here.

  • In Charts

    The turbulent crypto world


    The year 2021 has been remarkable for the cryptocurrency world, marking several highs and lows with volatility continuing in September as well. The cryptocurrency market continued its descent with September marking a turbulent and volatile trend for investors. Here’s a look at the journey so far in charts. Read details here.

  • Analysis

    Will the next web be built on ethereum?


    Interest in the Ethereum blockchain has soared over the past year, as developers have turned to it to create a wave of decentralised finance projects, known as DeFi, and unique digital tokens called NFTs. The price of Ethereum’s currency, known as ETH, which is used to pay for the computing power needed to run the blockchain, has jumped ninefold. Read more in this pro copy here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.