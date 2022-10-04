Top Cryptocurrency News on October 4: Bitcoin in green, Kim Kardashian paying $1.26 million fine, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin in green, MCap increases Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 4 as the global crypto market-cap (MCap) increased 1.26 percent to $941.17 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 17.87 percent over the last 24 hours to $52.54 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.05 billion, which is 7.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $49.28 billion, which is 93.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

In India, where cryptocurrency is still at an evolving stage, crypto tax calculation is not something that comes easy. While many software programs are being released to make crypto tax calculations simple, there are things that investors need to keep in mind while using them. Starting July 1, buyers of digital assets in India are required to pay a 1 percent tax on the amount payable to sellers. This is in addition to a flat 30 percent income tax on earnings from cryptocurrencies that started on April 1.